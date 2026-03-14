The GUR fighters attacked two Russian warships — the “Slovyanin” and the “Avangard”

On the night of March 14, the GUR special forces attacked two Russian ships that the Russian Federation was using to wage war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

As a result of the strike, the Russian railway ferry "Slovyanin" was completely disabled, and the ship "Avangard" was damaged.

Both vessels were the main elements of the so-called Kerch ferry and played one of the key roles in the Russian naval military logistics — they transported weapons, equipment, and ammunition.

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That same night, Ukrainian military forces attacked a number of major military facilities on Russian territory. These included the “Maykop” airfield, the Kavkaz port, and the Afipsky oil refinery.

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