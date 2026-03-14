On the night of March 14, Ukrainian troops attacked a number of large military facilities on Russian territory. Among them were an airfield, a port, and an oil refinery.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the “Maykop” military airfield in the Republic of Adygea was hit. Previously, infrastructure facilities were hit.

Ukrainian troops also targeted the infrastructure of the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. One of the ships was damaged there.

In the same region, the Forces of Unmanned Systems struck one of the key refineries in the south of the Russian Federation — Afipskoye. The enterprise produces gasoline and diesel fuel, which are used, in particular, to ensure the logistics of the Russian army. The design capacity of the plant is 6.25 million tons of oil per year. After the attack, a fire broke out at the facility.

Both companies are involved in supplying the Russian army.

Separately, the General Staff clarified the results of the attack on the “Kremniy El” plant in Bryansk on March 10. The main production building, where microcircuits for missiles are made, and the warehouses for storing components for them were damaged. Production at the enterprise stopped for about half a year.

The Defense Forces struck the plant with “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles.

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