The Defense Forces attacked the “Kremniy El” plant — one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in the Russian Federation

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Kremniy El plant in Bryansk, Russia, using “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles.

The attack was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This plant is one of the largest manufacturers of microelectronics in the Russian Federation and an important link in the production of high-precision weapons. In particular, its products are used in the Russian “Iskander” ballistic missiles. The plant has been attacked several times in the past.

Russian Telegram channels report six dead and 37 injured workers.