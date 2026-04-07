The US and Israel attack military targets on Kharg Island in Iran and railway

The US and Israel attacked Kharg Island in Iran, the countryʼs main oil export hub.

This is reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing sources.

At the same time, a US official told Axios that the strikes were directed against military targets that had already been attacked previously, and not against the islandʼs oil infrastructure.

The US President Donald Trump threatened the day before to destroy the island if an agreement to end the war is not reached soon and the Strait of Hormuz is not opened "immediately".

The US had already launched strikes on Kharq Island on March 13. US Central Command reported at the time that it had hit 90 targets, including naval mine storage sites, missile storage bunkers, and numerous other military facilities.

Trump also said that "one of the most important moments" in world history could happen tonight, and warned of the possible death of "an entire civilization".

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reports that two people were killed in an Israeli attack on a railway bridge in the city of Kashan. The day before, the Israeli army warned Iranians not to use the railway today.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between the US and Iran

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

Donald Trump says that negotiations are currently underway with Iran, allegedly initiated by Tehran. During them, according to the US president, the parties reached an agreement on 15 points. One of them is Iranʼs refusal to give up nuclear weapons.

Against the background of the negotiations, the US suspended attacks on Iranian energy facilities until April 6, then Trump named another deadline — no later than 8:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 7.

Other terms of the deal include that Tehran will limit its defense capabilities, end its support for regional proxy groups, and restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran will also hand over highly enriched uranium to the United States.

On March 30, Trump reported that Iran had agreed to most of the demands of his 15-point peace plan. To confirm its willingness to negotiate, Iran made a “gift” to the United States — 20 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

On April 5, the Iranian military threatened the United States and Israel with “the gates of hell” if they attacked again. President Trump had previously made a similar statement and called on Iran to accept a proposed peace deal.

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