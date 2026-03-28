Ukrainian troops attacked the Yaroslavl oil refinery — one of the largest in Russia — at night

On the night of March 28, units of the Defense Forces struck one of the largest oil refineries in Russia — Yaroslavsky.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

This refinery in the Yaroslavl region processes almost 15 million tons of oil annually. Its products — gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel — are critical to the logistics of the Russian army.

Also under attack that night were fuel and ammunition depots, a repair unit, and UAV control points in Crimea, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Kherson regions, and in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff also reported that as of this morning, fires were still burning in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation on the territory of the “NOVATEK-Ust-Luga” oil refinery and the “Transneft-Port Primorsk” oil terminal, which Ukrainian troops attacked on March 25 and 23.