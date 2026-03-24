Iran launches missile at Israel with quote from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

The Iranian military plastered a quote from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who criticized the war against Iran, on a missile and launched it towards Israel.

This is reported by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

The sticker reproduced in English and Farsi the words of Sanchez, spoken at the EU summit: "This war is not only illegal, but also inhumane." The inscription "Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister" was added next to it.

Previously, Iranian media had already shown other similar inscriptions on missiles, including references to protests in London against US actions in the Middle East.

After the start of the joint US-Israeli operation against Iran, Spain criticized the military action and limited the use of its bases for strikes in the region.

Pedro Sanchez said the escalation would only deepen instability and could lead to a protracted war. In response, the US President Donald Trump called for a break in relations with Spain.

Subsequently, the Spanish authorities nevertheless sent the frigate Cristóbal Colón to the Mediterranean Sea to strengthen air defense and possible evacuation of civilians.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, and he was Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The war has halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. About a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports pass through it, tens of millions of barrels a day. Markets reacted immediately, sending oil, gas and precious metals soaring in price.

In particular, on March 9, world oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years.

To keep prices down, the International Energy Agency has decided to release 400 million barrels of oil, and the US plans to release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve. On March 12, the US lifted sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil that was stuck at sea for 30 days, and a week later it gave permission for Iranian oil.

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