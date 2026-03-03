Trump “terminates all relations” with Spain over refusal to provide bases for strikes on Iran

The US President Donald Trump has ordered the "termination of all relations" with Spain after the country denied access to its military bases for strikes in the Middle East.

Trump said this at a press conference.

Trump added that the deterioration of relations is also due to the fact that Spain refused to increase defense spending, as he requested from the EU. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the country cannot allow another protracted war in the Middle East and condemned the actions of the United States and Israel.

Since the start of the joint US-Israeli operation against Iran, the Spanish government has banned the use of its military bases, including Rota and Morón de la Frontera, for strikes. According to the Guardian, 15 US aircraft have left Spanish bases since the start of hostilities on February 28.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of Saturday, February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking Iran. The Israelis called the operation “Lion’s Roar”, the United States called it “Epic Fury”. In the evening, it became known about the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost 40 other senior Iranian officials. They died in Khamenei’s residence in the first minutes of the war.

Iran responded by attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. For example, an Iranian drone struck the largest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. A fire broke out there, and the plant suspended operations.

Israel also attacked the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah, which retaliated and launched a ground operation.

Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which nearly 20% of the worldʼs oil and gas exports pass, has almost ground to a halt. Markets reacted instantly, with oil, gas and precious metals rising in price.

