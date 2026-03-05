Spain sends warship to Cyprus after Iranian drone attack

Spain is sending its state-of-the-art frigate Cristobal Colon to Cyprus after an Iranian drone attack on a British airbase.

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Defense, The Gurdian reports.

The frigate will join the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and ships of the Greek Navy to provide security and air defense, as well as support the evacuation of civilians if necessary.

On the night of March 2, the British air base RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was attacked by an Iranian "Shahed" launched from the Lebanese capital, Beirut. There were no casualties as a result of the strike, but the base suffered "minor damage", The Gurdian wrote.

On the eve of the meeting, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his country had agreed to the US request to allow the use of British military bases to strike Iranian missiles located in warehouses or launchers.

However, Spain did not agree to these terms when asked by the US. In response, President Donald Trump ordered the “termination of all relations” with Spain. And Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the country condemns the actions of the US and Israel.