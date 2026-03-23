The Defense Procurement Agency will undergo a NATO audit. What does this mean

The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) will undergo a functional audit by the NATO International Board of Auditors.
This was reported by a member of the supervisory board of DPA Taras Chmut.
The audit will take place in several stages and will cover all key processes — from procurement planning and contracting to performance management and internal control.
The initiative will be funded within NATO projects aimed at improving the integrity and effectiveness of defense institutions.
- The Defense Procurement Agency was created in July 2022, modeled after the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. Its task is to make weapons purchases for Ukraine transparent and eliminate corruption.
- Since January 2024, the agency has been headed by Maryna Bezrukova, and the supervisory board recommended that the Ministry of Defense extend her contract. However, the Ministry of Defense decided not to extend the contract.
- On January 31, the Ministry of Defense reported that starting February 1, the Defense Procurement Agency will be headed by Arsen Zhumadilov instead of Maryna Bezrukova. In March, he officially became the director of the Agency.
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