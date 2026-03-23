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The Defense Procurement Agency will undergo a NATO audit. What does this mean

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) will undergo a functional audit by the NATO International Board of Auditors.

This was reported by a member of the supervisory board of DPA Taras Chmut.

The audit will take place in several stages and will cover all key processes — from procurement planning and contracting to performance management and internal control.

The initiative will be funded within NATO projects aimed at improving the integrity and effectiveness of defense institutions.

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