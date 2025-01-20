The Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency wants to involve NATO experts for the audit

The Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) of Ukraine wants to engage the NATO International Board of Auditors to conduct an independent audit.
This is stated in the agencyʼs statement.
The supervisory board also submitted a recommendation to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to extend the contract of the current director of AOZ, Marina Bezrukova, for one year.
"This decision is based on an assessment of its performance and the need to ensure stability and efficiency in procurement management in wartime," the agency noted.
- The Defense Procurement Agency was created in July 2022, modeled after the NATO Support and Supply Agency. Its task is to make arms purchases for Ukraine transparent and eliminate corruption. Since January of this year, the agency has been headed by Maryna Bezrukova, who previously worked at Ukrenergo for five years.
