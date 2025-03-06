Arsen Zhumadilov became the new director of the Defense Procurement Agency

The Ministry of Defense has appointed Arsen Zhumadilov as Director of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA). Prior to this, he completed his work as Director General of the State Logistics Operator.

This was reported by the press service of DPA.

The Defense Procurement Agency is now faced with the task of making the defense procurement system effective, predictable, and sustainable, and the main priority is to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary weapons in the required quantities in a timely manner.

The Defense Procurement Agency is responsible for supplying weapons to the front. The General Staff forms the needs of the front, based on the budget allocated for the Defense Procurement Agency, and transfers them to the Agency. The Agency searches for ready-made weapons in warehouses, negotiates with manufacturers, or works with intermediaries who do this for it. For example, with special importers.

In January 2025, Zhumadilov headed the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA). This was part, but not the end, of a major conflict between the Agency and the Ministry of Defense that has been going on for several months — hereʼs everything you need to know about it. At that time, Zhumadilov had not yet been appointed director of AoZ.