Arsen Zhumadilov leaves the position of General Director of the State Logistics Operator

Arsen Zhumadilov will be leaving the position of General Director of the State Logistics Operator (DOT) effective March 6. Executive Director Andriy Sozansky will act as acting director until a new head is elected.

This was reported by the DOT press service.

The decision was supported by the supervisory board. The team of the State Logistics Operator thanked Zhumadilov "for effective management, trust in the team, and the opportunity to learn," and called Andriy Sozansky "part of the team that has significant experience in procurement and logistics, and a deep understanding of the system and processes."

Arsen Zhumadilov has headed the DOT since December 2023. The main task of the DOT, which deals with logistics procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was to eradicate corruption and make supplies honest and transparent.

In January 2025, Zhumadilov headed the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA). This was part, but not the end, of a major conflict between the Agency and the Ministry of Defense that has been going on for several months — hereʼs everything you need to know about it.