Hungary bans entry of three Ukrainians due to “threats” to Orban

The Hungarian government has decided to ban three Ukrainians from entering the country and the entire Schengen zone, citing "threats" against Hungary and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This is reported by the Hungarian media 24.hu.

Orbanʼs chief of staff Gergely Gulyas named the Ukrainians who were banned from entering: Lieutenant General Hryhoriy Omelchenko, military officer Yevhen Karas, and political analyst Borys Tizenhausen.

According to Gulyash, all three allegedly threatened Hungary, with Omelchenko in particular, according to Gulyash, threatening Orban and his family.

According to a Hungarian official, Tiesenhausen discussed sending Ukrainian troops to Hungary. And military officer Karas was called the "leader of a neo-Nazi group".

The day before, Orban himself reported threats from Ukrainians against his family. He even published a video in which he communicates with his loved ones and asks them not to worry.

Relations between Ukraine and Hungary

Orbánʼs government has long blocked the EUʼs decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan. Hungary also opposes providing aid to Ukraine and promotes pro-Russian narratives.

Relations between the countries have been complicated by the suspension of oil transit through the “Druzhba” pipeline in Ukraine. It was “Druzhba” that provided most of the energy needs of Hungary and Slovakia, which believe that Ukraine is deliberately not repairing the pipeline after the Russian attacks — “for political reasons”.

Recently, Hungary even detained “Oschadbank” collection vehicles along with seven bank employees. The vehicles were carrying $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kilograms of gold.

The people and cars were returned, but Hungarian Transport Minister János Lázár said that the money and gold would remain in the country until Ukraine resumed the “Druzhba” oil pipeline.

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