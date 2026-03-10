WSJ: Saudi Arabia plans to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones. The deal could be worth millions of dollars

Saudi Arabia intends to place a large order for Ukrainian-made air defense equipment: interceptor drones and electronic warfare equipment. The deal could be worth millions of dollars, but it has not yet been signed.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing two sources.

Officials from Gulf countries, including Qatar, have also visited Ukraine, studying counter-drone technologies.

Speaking to reporters on March 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had sent three fully equipped teams to the Middle East: to Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Yesterday, Zelensky also told The New York Times that Ukraine had sent its drone experts to protect American bases in Jordan.

In exchange for assistance in the Middle East, Ukraine continues to offer the US the Drone Deal — financing the production of drones in Ukraine for export. Ukraine also wants to receive missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The Israelis called the operation "Lionʼs Roar", the United States called it "Epic Fury". The attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran responded by launching ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. On the first day of the attacks, Iran launched a total of 541 drones.

On March 5, Iran attacked Azerbaijan for the first time — one drone fell on the terminal building of the Nakhichevan airport. There were injuries. Also, a ballistic missile launched from Iran was shot down over the territory of Turkey.

On the night of March 9, Iran launched ballistic missiles at a German military base in the Jordanian city of Al-Azraq. The Jordanian air base also hosts US Air Force units. At the time of the attack, the German military was in shelters, and there were no injuries.

