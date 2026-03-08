“The Ukrainians will cover us up.” Fox News corrected the story about Ukrainian “Sting” drones, which it previously presented as American work

The American Fox News channel has released a new story about Ukrainian “Sting” interceptor drones after a previous episode featured a video of them shooting down Iranian "Shaheds" by American forces in the Middle East.

This story was published in X by Fox News host Jesse Waters.

In a new story about the war in the Middle East, the channel showed the same video, but this time the host emphasized that it depicted the work of drones from the Ukrainian company "Wild Hornets".

“The Ukrainians will cover us. They have created the most advanced anti-drone technology, countering the swarms of Iranian drones since Putin launched the invasion. Zelensky said he wants to help. Maybe he will offer us these ʼWild Hornets’. The Ukrainians have designed these beautiful, cheap, fast and maneuverable kamikaze drones,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States has asked Ukraine to help protect against the "Shaheds" in the Middle East. He instructed to provide the necessary means and send Ukrainian specialists to the region.

Earlier, Zelensky said that in a few days of war in the Middle East, countries used more than 800 PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems. Ukraine has never had so many missiles at the same time. Ukraine is negotiating and would like to “quietly” exchange with countries in the region, “with those that can and cannot be named”: receive missiles for Patriot in exchange for interceptor drones.

