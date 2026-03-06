Throughout February, the GUR special unit "Ghosts" attacked ships, boats, and aircraft of the Russian army in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR).

The scouts destroyed the Project 22460 Okhotnik patrol ship, a radar station from the S-400 complex, “Forpost” drones, a Project 1496M1 sea tug, a Project 16640 ship, a Project 02510 BK-16 landing craft, and a Ka-27 helicopter.

The Ka-27 helicopter is designed for anti-submarine defense of the fleet, it can be based on ships of various classes. The main anti-submarine helicopter of the Russian Navy is the Ka-27PL modification.

It searches for, tracks, and destroys submarines both above and below the water. The estimated cost is $1.5 million. The Ukrainian military has shot down such helicopters on several occasions.

