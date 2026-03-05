Ukrainian Navy destroys Russian Ka-27 helicopter

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian Ka-27 ship-based anti-submarine helicopter over the Black Sea.

The Navy reported this on March 5.

The Ka-27 helicopter is designed for anti-submarine defense of the fleet, it can be based on ships of various classes. The main anti-submarine helicopter of the Russian Navy is the Ka-27PL modification.

It searches, tracks and hits submarines in underwater and surface positions. The approximate cost is $1.5 million. The Ukrainian military has repeatedly shot down such helicopters, the last time in February this year.

