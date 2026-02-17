Ukrainian military shot down a Ka-27 helicopter, attacked several drone control points and a Russian refinery.

This is stated in the reports of the General Staff.

The helicopter was attacked on the night of February 17 near the village of Kamyshly (Crimea). The day before, three Russian UAV control points were under attack:

in the Hulyaipole area ( TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region);

of the Zaporizhzhia region); in the Anatoliivka district (Kursk region, Russian Federation);

in the area of the village of Zatyshshia (TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region).

The General Staff also confirmed the attack on the Ilya Refinery in Krasnodar Krai. It is one of the largest oil companies in southern Russia and plays an important role in the production of petroleum products. The plant can process up to 6.6 million tons of oil per year and supplies the Russian army.

Ukrainian troops also attacked Russian positions and a communications hub in the Zaporizhzhia region and several warehouses in the Donetsk region.

