The Navy told how they shot down a Russian helicopter — they attacked a drilling rig in the Black Sea

On the night of March 5, the Naval Forces, together with Special Operations Forces, attacked the Russian drilling rig "Syvash" in the Black Sea. During the attack, an occupierʼs Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter was shot down.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy.

The occupiers are placing electronic warfare and air defense equipment, as well as communication relay systems, on this installation to direct strike drones to the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

The Russians have damaged control and communication equipment, and there are also human losses. The helicopter was hit when it tried to land on the drilling rig site.

The Ka-27 helicopter is designed for anti-submarine defense of the fleet, it can be based on ships of various classes. The main anti-submarine helicopter of the Russian Navy is the Ka-27PL modification.

It searches, tracks and hits submarines in underwater and surface positions. Its estimated cost is $1.5 million. The Ukrainian military has repeatedly shot down such helicopters — the last time in February this year.