Zelensky on the next negotiations with the US and Russia: There are no necessary signals yet

Due to the fighting in the Middle East, Ukraine has not received any signals about the next peace talks in a trilateral format.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address on March 4.

He added that the negotiations will continue as soon as the security situation and the general political context allow. Ukraine is ready for this.

Previously, Suspilne, citing a source in the Ukrainian delegation, wrote that the date and place of the talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States are still unknown, so they have been postponed.

Zelensky said that the trilateral meeting was initially planned for March 5-6 in Abu Dhabi. He later suggested that due to the escalation in the Middle East, it could be moved to Geneva or another city in Europe. Turkey is also among the options for the meeting.

Negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the USA

The first direct trilateral negotiations between delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. Their main topic was the possible conditions for ending the war, but the negotiators did not achieve any concrete results.

The next round of negotiations took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5. The parties focused on the mechanisms of the ceasefire and how it would be monitored by the United States. But the delegations were unable to finally agree on the details without political decisions at the highest level. At the same time, they agreed on the first exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia in the last five months — 157 Ukrainians returned home.

After that, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States held peace talks in Geneva on February 17-18. Zelensky said at the time that the military had almost agreed on how to monitor the ceasefire, but there had been no progress on the issues of territories and the Zaporizhzhia NPP.