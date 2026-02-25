Suspect in the murder of Andriy Portnov detained in Germany

Spanish and German law enforcement officers have detained in Germany a suspect in the murder of Andriy Portnov, the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych.

This is reported by the Spanish police.

The name of the detainee has not been disclosed. Local TV channel Antena 3 reports that he is a citizen of Ukraine. The court issued a European arrest and investigation warrant to search his home.

The murder of Andriy Portnov

Andriy Portnov was shot dead on the morning of May 21 near the American School in Madrid. He suffered at least three gunshot wounds, the fatal shot to the head. The former politician was driving a Mercedes when the shooting began. On May 22, the investigation was classified.

The investigation was taken over by the so-called Homicide Investigation Group V, the National Policeʼs forensic team and the information team. Sources close to the case told the Spanish newspaper ABC that at the time of the murder, Portnov had just dropped his two daughters off at school. Law enforcement officials have not ruled out political motives. Police believe the murder was the work of professional hitmen.

Portnov worked in the Administration of President Yanukovych from 2011 to 2014. He actively opposed the Maidan and soon fled to Russia, and from there moved to Austria. From 2014 to 2015, Portnov was on the EU sanctions list for individuals involved in the embezzlement of state funds and human rights violations.

Portnov advocated for amnesty for “Berkut” fighters, and also threatened journalists and activists. In 2018, SBU opened a case of treason against Portnov, for which the Service was sued. In December 2021, the US imposed sanctions against Portnov.

