Zelensky: New meeting of Ukraine, Russia and the US expected in early March

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States will meet on February 26, the main topic of conversation is an aid package for Ukraineʼs recovery.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters about this.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov will meet with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the details of this package. He will also meet with the US Secretary of the Treasury.

Other issues include preparations for a trilateral meeting with the Russian Federation, expected in early March, and the exchange of prisoners of war.

Negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the USA

The first direct trilateral talks between delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States were held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. Their main topic was the possible terms of ending the war, but the negotiators did not achieve any concrete results.

The next round of negotiations took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5. The parties focused on the mechanisms of the ceasefire and how it would be monitored by the United States. But the delegations were unable to finally agree on the details without political decisions at the highest level. At the same time, they agreed on the first exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia in the last five months — 157 Ukrainians returned home.

After that, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States held peace talks in Geneva on February 17-18. Zelensky said at the time that the military had almost agreed on how to monitor the ceasefire, but there had been no progress on the issues of territories and ZNPP.

