An explosion occurred in TRC in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The prosecutorʼs office is investigating the terrorist attack

On the night of February 18, an explosion occurred in the premises of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutorʼs office.

The blast wave shattered windows in some rooms. No one was injured.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under the article about a terrorist act committed by a group of individuals in a prior conspiracy.

Prosecutors, together with the Security Service and the National Police, are investigating all the circumstances of the incident, including the cause of the explosion and the people involved in it.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, explosions have repeatedly occurred in the premises of TRC. One such incident occurred last year in Kamyanets-Podilskyi, in the Khmelnytskyi region. Then one person died — the one who brought the explosives. Also in November 2025, an unknown object exploded in the Odesa TRC — a person also died.

