An unknown object exploded in the Odesa TRC — one person died

A person died in an explosion at the Peresypsky Territorial Recruit Centre (TRC) in Odesa on November 21.

This is reported by the Odesa TRC.

They say that during the communication between the military of TRC and a citizen in the centerʼs premises, an explosion of an unknown object that was in his personal belongings occurred.

The citizen died at the scene of the detonation. A serviceman of TRC was also injured and hospitalized.

The circumstances of the incident are being established by law enforcement officers.

On October 30, a man opened fire in the building of the district TRC in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Two TRC servicemen received gunshot wounds.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.