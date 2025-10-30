Man opens fire in Kremenchuk shopping center. Two soldiers injured

A man opened fire in the building of the district TRC in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. 2 TRC servicemen received gunshot wounds.

Interfax-Ukraine writes about this with reference to a comment from the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Land Forces, on October 30, at around 4:00 PM, the police escorted a conscript to the assembly point of the Kremenchuk district TRC.

During the paperwork and mandatory search, a police officer asked about the presence of prohibited items and substances. In response, the man took out a pistol, which, according to preliminary information, he had converted from a traumatic one, and fired several shots.

Two soldiers were wounded in the shins. They were hospitalized, but their lives are not in danger.

The shooter was detained by the police. He faces 9 to 15 years or life imprisonment for encroaching on the lives of servicemen (Article 349 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

