During the war, Ukraine managed to return 2 000 children abducted by Russia

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has managed to return two thousand children as part of the “Bring Kids Back UA” initiative.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine has officially confirmed that Russia has abducted nearly 20 000 Ukrainian children. The Russians themselves claim that they have taken away 744 000 children.

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian childrenʼs ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus is participating in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

On December 3, 2025, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding the return of all illegally removed Ukrainian children.

