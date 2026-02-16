North Korea builds residential area for families of soldiers killed in war against Ukraine

In the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, an entire residential area has been built on Sebyor Street, where families of servicemen who died in the war against Ukraine will live.

This was reported by North Koreaʼs state media KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at the official opening ceremony with his daughter Kim Ju-ae, who is considered his successor.

In his speech, Kim Jong Un said that the residential area symbolizes the "spirit and sacrifice" of the fallen soldiers, and that these houses should allow families to "be proud of their sons and husbands and live happily".

He advised families to "get over their sadness as soon as possible and enjoy life in the capital".

North Korea has held several other public events in recent months to honor its fallen soldiers, including the opening of a new memorial complex in Pyongyang featuring sculptures of soldiers who died in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

However, the DPRK traditionally does not specify where exactly the soldiers died, calling them participants in an "overseas military operation".

The Union of Russia and the DPRK

Russia is using North Korean soldiers in the war with Ukraine — the first of them arrived at the front in October 2024, when it was about 12 000 people. And in March 2025, North Korea sent another 3 thousand soldiers.

Initially, both sides denied this, but on April 26 of this year, Russia officially acknowledged for the first time the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine. Two days later, North Korea confirmed that its troops were participating in Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, including fighting on the Kursk Bulge.

In addition to manpower, the DPRK provides Russia with weapons. As early as January 4, 2024, Western media wrote that Russia had received a batch of ballistic missiles from the DPRK (several dozen) and launchers for them. On the same day, the US officially stated that Russia had short-range ballistic missiles from the DPRK and had launched them over Ukraine.

The head of GUR Kyrylo Budanov said in January 2025 that North Korea plans to send another 150 ballistic missiles to Russia this year.

In April, Reuters reported that North Korea had transferred up to 6 million shells to Russia. Without them, Russia would not have been able to wage war so actively. At some points last year, the majority of shells used by individual Russian units were North Korean. In some places, it was said to be 100%.

In July, Ukrainian intelligence noted that North Korea intends to triple the number of its military fighting on the side of Russia and send an additional 25 000 to 30 000 soldiers to help Moscow.

As of September 2025, according to South Korean intelligence, about 2 000 North Korean soldiers have already died in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

