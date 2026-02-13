Sybiha: The US ready to ratify security guarantees for Ukraine in Congress

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that he had received information from the United States about its readiness to ratify security guarantees in Congress.

His statement is being transmitted by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Sybiha, this is about legally binding guarantees, not assurances — for the first time in the history of Ukraine. At the same time, the draft of bilateral guarantees is almost ready, he added.

"The second key element of the security architecture is a military presence with an American backstop. Without the role of the United States, an effective security system in Europe is impossible," the Ukrainian minister noted.

He also added that Ukraineʼs goal is to exhaust Russiaʼs economy and military capabilities. The best option, according to Sybiha, would be to simultaneously weaken both Russiaʼs economic and military components.

What is known about security guarantees for Ukraine?

On December 29, President Zelensky said that the United States had agreed to strong security guarantees for Ukraine for 15 years. Ukraine proposed extending the guarantees for 30-50 years, and the US President Donald Trump promised to consider it. The content of the document is still unknown.

Ukraine also wants security guarantees from the EU, primarily membership in the European Union. The President of Ukraine signed a declaration with the leaders of France and Great Britain on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after the war.

On January 8, Zelensky said that the agreement with the US is actually ready for finalization at the highest level with the US President Donald Trump.

At the end of January, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the document on security guarantees with the United States was fully ready. Ukraine is waiting for notification from its partners on where and when it can be signed. The document must then be ratified by the US Congress and the Verkhovna Rada.

Already on February 12, the president instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense to urgently prepare draft international agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine.

