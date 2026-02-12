How long will it take to restore two TPP plants in Kyiv after the Russian attack on February 12? Shmyhal named the terms

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal predicts that it will take about two days to restore the thermal power plants in Kyiv, damaged by the Russian attack on the night of February 12.

He said this during a meeting of the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, Suspilne reports.

According to him, as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, ballistics "caused debris to fly into TPP-5 and TPP-6". This led to damage to the gas distribution and gas compressor device at one of the TPPs. At the second, the water treatment system and the water pump were broken.

Shmyhal noted that it will take about 24 hours to restore the operation of TPP-5, and about two days to restore TPP-6.

He added that the above-zero temperature in Kyiv allowed utility workers not to drain the heating system, so as not to spend another two weeks eliminating the surges and connecting houses.

The minister also added that due to the lack of heat, the energy sector and the government are trying to cut off no more than three electricity consumption lines in Kyiv.

This morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that after massive Russian shelling, almost 2 600 houses on the left and right banks were left without heat.

In addition, more than 1 100 high-rise buildings in the Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts are still without heating after past attacks — due to critical damage to the Darnytska TPP, it is currently impossible to provide heat to these buildings.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.