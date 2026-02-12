The Russians launched nearly 250 drones and missiles into Ukraine last night. What is known about the consequences

On February 12, the Russians launched 244 aerial targets into Ukraine: 219 strike drones, 24 “Iskander-M”/S-300 ballistic missiles, and a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 197 drones, 15 ballistic missiles, and one guided aircraft. Nine missiles and 19 drones were hit in 13 locations. Debris fell in another 14 locations.

Attack on the TPP

DTEK reports that the invaders attacked the thermal power plant at night — the equipment was severely damaged. This is the eleventh massive attack on the companyʼs thermal power plant since October 2025.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have attacked DTEKʼs thermal power plant more than 220 times.

Kyiv

The occupiers attacked the capital with drones and ballistic missiles. Residential buildings were damaged in Darnytsky and Dniprovky districts, and non-residential buildings in Holosiivsky and Desnyansky districts. Two victims are currently known.

2 600 houses in Desnyansky, Dniprovsky and Solomyansky districts were left without heat. Another 1 100 apartment buildings in Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts were left without heating after the previous shelling, meaning a total of 3 700 houses in Kyiv were left without heating. 107 000 families were left without electricity.

Dnipro

Private houses in Dnipro were damaged. Four people were injured. A one-month-old boy was hospitalized in moderate condition. A four-year-old girl was also injured.

Odesa

The Russians damaged a business center, a market, and a critical infrastructure facility in Odesa. A nine-story building and a supermarket were also damaged. One man was injured and will be treated as an outpatient.

Kharkiv region

The number of victims has increased to 13 in Barvinkove (Kharkiv region). Last night, the occupiers attacked a local store with drones.

