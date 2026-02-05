Klitschko: Restoration of the “Darnytska” TPP in Kyiv will take at least two months

The restoration of the “Darnytska” TPP in Kyiv, which Russia attacked on February 3, will take at least two months, unless there are new strikes.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, referring to the conclusions of experts.

According to him, the shelling caused critical damage to the facilityʼs equipment.

TPP provided heat to over 1 100 high-rise buildings in the Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts, they still do not have heating. The full list of buildings can be found here.

In these houses, on the morning of February 3, the water in the heating systems was drained to prevent defrosting.

So far, the city has deployed additional heating support points in schools in neighborhoods whose homes were left without heat.

There are currently five additional points in Darnytsky district that have been connected to mobile boiler rooms and can be used both day and night. There are four such points in Dniprovsky district, in addition to those that were operating there previously.

The State Emergency Service is also deploying 36 additional heating points in the Darnytsky district and 27 points in the Dniprovsky district.

