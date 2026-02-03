The Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. What is known about the consequences

On February 3, the Russians massively attacked Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and other cities and regions of Ukraine.

This became known from reports from the State Emergency Service, DTEK, and local authorities.

In Kyiv, 5 people were injured in the Russian attack, and destruction was recorded in the Dniprovsky, Desnyansky, Darnytsky, Pechersky, and Shevchenkivsky districts, the State Emergency Service reported.

After the night attack, Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts were left without heat. In total, 1 170 apartment buildings in the city are without heating.

Two people were injured by Russian shelling in Kharkiv — a 27-year-old and a 58-year-old man. The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that two more people were injured in the attack in the region.

The attacks left the entire Izyum and Balakliia communities without electricity. In Kharkiv, due to massive shelling and the threat of freezing networks, the authorities drained the coolant in 820 homes.

In Sumy, the Russians hit two apartment buildings in the Zarichny district. The secretary of the City Military Administration Artem Kobzar said that there was no casualties.

In the Vinnytsia region, Russian strikes damaged critical infrastructure. The Regional Military Administration reported that 50 settlements were left without electricity.

In the Odesa region, Russia struck the south of the region with missiles and drones, leaving more than 50 000 people without electricity. The Odesa Regional State Administration reported that critical facilities are running on generators.

The Russians also attacked DTEK thermal power plants once again, this is the ninth massive attack since October last year. In total, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked more than 220 times since the start of the full-scale invasion.

