Orban called Ukraine an enemy of Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he considers Ukraine an enemy of his country.

He said this while commenting on Kyivʼs demands for the European Union to abandon cheap Russian energy sources, the Hungarian publication Index reports.

According to Orban, such steps threaten the program to reduce utility costs for Hungarians.

"Whoever says this is an enemy of Hungary. That is, Ukraine is our enemy," he said.

Orban added that without this program, Hungarian familiesʼ utility costs would increase by 800 000 to one million forints per year (almost €2 600).

The prime minister also reported that he will travel to Washington in two weeks for the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trumpʼs "Peace Council". He stressed that for Hungary, control over key sectors of the economy, including energy and finance, is a matter of national security.

Separately, Orban said that Hungary “will not participate in a war against Russia” and will not send troops to Ukraine. He said this policy will only continue as long as his Fidesz party remains in power.

Donald Trumpʼs "Board of Peace": What is known

On September 30, 2025, a new 20-point peace plan was presented in Washington, which envisages an end to the war in the Gaza Strip. It provides, in particular, for the creation of a "Board of Peace" headed by the US President and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, an amnesty for Hamas, and the status of a "de-radicalized zone that will not pose a threat to its neighbours" for Gaza.

On January 19, it was reported that Trump had invited Putin to the “Board of Peace”. The Kremlin said it was studying the offer. On the same day, Trump also invited Lukashenko. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also received an invitation from Donald Trump to join the “Board of Peace”, he said during a conversation with reporters.

At the same time, Norway and France refused to join the "Board of Peace". The Norwegian Foreign Ministry stated that most European states cannot be part of a structure that "questions the role of NATO and existing international law".

The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the US has a proposal to expand the mandate of the “Board of Peace” to Ukraine and Venezuela. One source said that the Trump administration sees the “Board of Peace” as a kind of replacement for the UN to resolve conflicts in the world.

On January 17, Argentine President Javier Milley published a letter from Trump inviting him to join the Board. In it, Trump writes that the Board must demonstrate a new approach to resolving a “global conflict”.

On Wednesday, January 21, the BBC reported that seven more countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, had agreed to join the "Board of Peace". In total, more than ten states have already confirmed their participation in the new structure.

Meanwhile, Canada and the United Kingdom, which also received an invitation, have not yet publicly responded. The UAE, Bahrain, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Israel, and Vietnam have previously joined the “Board of Peace”.

On January 22, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, 20 nations signed the charter of the Trump-led “Board of Peace”. It became a new international organization.

