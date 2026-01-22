Donald Trumpʼs “Board of Peace” was formed in Davos

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, 20 nations signed the charter of the Board of Peace, led by US President Donald Trump. It became a new international organization.

The ceremony was broadcast on the White House YouTube channel.

In addition to the United States, the organizationʼs charter was signed by the leaders and representatives of: Azerbaijan, Albania, Argentina, Bahrain, Armenia, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, UAE, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Hungary, and Uzbekistan.

Trump called each of them his friend.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on January 20 that he had also received an invitation to the "Board of Peace" — it is being processed by Ukrainian diplomats. At the moment, Zelensky finds it difficult to imagine how Ukraine could be in a particular Board, where Putin and the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko have also been invited.

The FT, citing two sources, wrote that before accepting the invitation, Zelensky wants to better understand how the Board will function, whether Trump intends to make it act independently, and whether this Board will replace the one mentioned in the draft peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war.