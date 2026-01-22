Donald Trumpʼs “Board of Peace” was formed in Davos

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, 20 nations signed the charter of the Board of Peace, led by US President Donald Trump. It became a new international organization.
The ceremony was broadcast on the White House YouTube channel.
In addition to the United States, the organizationʼs charter was signed by the leaders and representatives of: Azerbaijan, Albania, Argentina, Bahrain, Armenia, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, UAE, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Hungary, and Uzbekistan.
Trump called each of them his friend.
President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on January 20 that he had also received an invitation to the "Board of Peace" — it is being processed by Ukrainian diplomats. At the moment, Zelensky finds it difficult to imagine how Ukraine could be in a particular Board, where Putin and the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko have also been invited.
The FT, citing two sources, wrote that before accepting the invitation, Zelensky wants to better understand how the Board will function, whether Trump intends to make it act independently, and whether this Board will replace the one mentioned in the draft peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war.
Donald Trumpʼs "Board of Peace": What is known
On September 30, 2025, a new 20-point peace plan was presented in Washington, which envisages an end to the war in the Gaza Strip. It provides, in particular, for the creation of a "Board of Peace" headed by the US President and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, an amnesty for Hamas, and the status of a "de-radicalized zone that will not pose a threat to its neighbours" for Gaza.
On January 19, it was reported that Trump had invited Putin to the “Board of Peace”. The Kremlin said it was studying the offer. On the same day, Trump also invited Lukashenko. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also received an invitation from Donald Trump to join the “Board of Peace”, he said during a conversation with reporters.
At the same time, Norway and France refused to join the "Board of Peace". The Norwegian Foreign Ministry stated that most European states cannot be part of a structure that "questions the role of NATO and existing international law".
The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the US has a proposal to expand the mandate of the “Board of Peace” to Ukraine and Venezuela. One source said that the Trump administration sees the “Board of Peace” as a kind of replacement for the UN to resolve conflicts in the world.
On January 17, Argentine President Javier Milley published a letter from Trump inviting him to join the Board. In it, Trump writes that the Board must demonstrate a new approach to resolving a “global conflict”.
On Wednesday, January 21, the BBC reported that seven more countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, had agreed to join the "Board of Peace". In total, more than ten states have already confirmed their participation in the new structure.
Meanwhile, Canada and the United Kingdom, which also received an invitation, have not yet publicly responded. The UAE, Bahrain, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Israel, and Vietnam have previously joined the “Board of Peace”.
