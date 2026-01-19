US invites Putin to “Peace Council” on Gaza

US President Donald Trump has invited Putin to a "Peace Council" on the Gaza Strip. The Kremlin is studying the proposal.

This was stated by Putinʼs press secretary Dmitry Peskov to Russian propaganda media.

The Israeli media outlet Haaretz, citing a source among diplomats, writes that Ukraine has also received an invitation to join the Council.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that the US has a proposal to expand the mandate of the "Peace Council" to other hot spots, including Ukraine and Venezuela. One source said that the Trump administration sees the "Peace Council" as a kind of replacement for the UN to resolve conflicts in the world.

The creation of a separate “Peace Council” for the Russian-Ukrainian war is part of a 20-point peace agreement that Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are currently working on.

On September 30, 2025 , a new 20-point peace plan was presented in Washington, which envisages an end to the war in the Gaza Strip. It includes, among other things, the creation of a "Peace Council" with the US President and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, an amnesty for Hamas, and the status of a "de-radicalized zone that will not pose a threat to its neighbors" for Gaza.

Trump has already invited a number of world leaders to participate in the "Peace Council", including Argentine President Javier Milay and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The plan has drawn sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that the initiative for a "Peace Council" for Gaza was not agreed with Israel.

