Trump invited Lukashenko to his “Peace Council”

The US President Donald Trump has invited Belarus to join his new international organization, the Peace Council.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Ruslan Varankov.

According to Varankov, the Belarusian side received a personal appeal from Trump addressed to the countryʼs self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko.

Minsk said it “highly appreciated” the proposal and perceived it as “recognition of the international authority of Belarus and Lukashenko’s personal merits”. According to Varankov, the proposal was reported to Lukashenko, and he “responded positively to it”.

Donald Trumpʼs "Peace Council": What is known

On September 30, 2025, a new 20-point peace plan was presented in Washington, which envisages an end to the war in the Gaza Strip. It includes, among other things, the creation of a "Peace Council" with the US President and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, an amnesty for Hamas, and the status of a "de-radicalized zone that will not pose a threat to its neighbors" for Gaza.

Trump has already invited a number of world leaders to participate in the "Peace Council", including Argentine President Javier Milay and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The plan has drawn sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that the initiative for a "Peace Council" for Gaza was not agreed with Israel.

On January 19, it was reported that Trump had invited Putin to a "Peace Council" on the Gaza Strip. The Kremlin said it was studying the proposal.

The Israeli media outlet Haaretz, citing a source among diplomats, wrote that Ukraine also received an invitation to join the Council.

The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the US has a proposal to expand the mandate of the Peace Council to other hot spots, including Ukraine and Venezuela. One source said that the Trump administration sees the Peace Council as a kind of replacement for the UN to resolve conflicts in the world.

The creation of a separate “Peace Council” for the Russian-Ukrainian war is part of a 20-point peace agreement that Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are currently working on.

