“Lukoil” has still not transferred the fuel infrastructure of Chisinau airport to Moldova, despite the fine

“Lukoil-Moldova” did not comply with the demand of the Moldovan authorities and did not transfer the fuel infrastructure of the Chisinau airport to Moldova, despite a fine of $1.16 million.

This was stated by the head of the Public Property Agency of Moldova Roman Kozhuhar, Newsmaker reports.

The decision to transfer the infrastructure was made by the council, which reviews investments important for state security. It obliged “Lukoil-Moldova” to return the airportʼs fuel facilities to the state within a specified period.

Back on November 7, Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Zhungietu stated that Moldova was preparing to buy out the assets of “Lukoil", which owns a network of gas stations and a private fuel depot — the only one at the Chisinau airport.

The parties signed the documents on the transfer of the asset on November 12, and the next day they formalized the transfer of the property free of charge. However, the company did not comply with the decision on time. After that, the authorities imposed a fine on it and gave it an additional period to transfer the property.

However, the company officially refused to sign the acceptance and transfer act. The relevant letter was received by the state authorities in mid-January.

“Lukoil-Moldova” explained its refusal by saying that it does not have the consent of its sole founder “Lukoil International” GmbH. The company refused to publicly comment on the situation.

The Investment Council stated that failure to implement the decision and violation of deadlines is considered as ignoring the stateʼs requirements. Because of this, the authorities plan to gradually apply the measures provided for by law that relate to state security issues.

The US sanctions against “Lukoil”

The US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on “Lukoil", “Rosneft” and their subsidiaries on October 23. The list includes more than 30 units of both companies, including oil fields, gas and oil refineries across the country.

In November, Bulgaria said it was preparing a law that would allow it to seize the Russian-owned “Lukoil Neftekhim Burgas” refinery — the largest oil refinery in the Balkans, which provides about 80% of Bulgariaʼs fuel — and then sell it to a new owner.

At the same time, “Lukoil” reported that its foreign assets were planned to be purchased by the Swiss company “Gunvor”. But “Gunvor” refused to buy “Lukoil” foreign assets after the US threatened to deny the company a license to operate and make a profit.

