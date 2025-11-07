“Lukoil” stops operations in Moldova due to US sanctions — government wants to buy it

Moldova is preparing to buy out the assets of the Russian company “Lukoil”, which owns a network of gas stations and a private fuel depot — the only one on the territory of Chisinau airport.

This was reported by Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Zhungietu on Facebook.

Junguietu said that “Lukoil” will not be able to supply gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from November 21, 2025 due to US sanctions imposed in October. Washington has blocked the companyʼs accounts and assets and denied permission to sell the business to Switzerlandʼs Gunvor.

According to him, the Investment Review Board (CEIISS) rejected “Lukoil” proposal to sell the airport infrastructure to another company due to risks to national security.

Instead, the government has proposed buying out the companyʼs warehouse and resources to ensure stable supplies. The deadline for a decision is November 17.

The minister also noted that Moldova joins the US sanctions, but at the same time asks Washington to temporarily allow the company to operate in order to avoid supply disruptions.

In addition, the country is negotiating with Romania and Bulgaria about alternative fuel supplies.

US sanctions against “Lukoil”

The US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on “Lukoil", “Rosneft”, and their subsidiaries on October 23. The list includes more than 30 units of both companies, including oil fields, gas and oil refineries across the country.

Already in November, Bulgaria reported that it was preparing a law that would allow it to seize the Russian “Lukoil Neftekhim Burgas” refinery, the largest oil refinery in the Balkans, which provides approximately 80% of Bulgariaʼs fuel, and then sell it to a new owner.

At the same time, “Lukoil” reported that its foreign assets were planned to be bought by the Swiss company “Gunvor”. But “Gunvor” refused to buy “Lukoil” foreign assets after the US threatened to deny the company a license to operate and make a profit.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

