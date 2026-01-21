HACC ruled on the seizure of Yulia Tymoshenkoʼs property

The court did not seize the funds in Yulia Tymoshenkoʼs bank accounts, "because this is her only official source of income and, in fact, her only property". The MPʼs lawyer stated that the defense disagrees with todayʼs decision and will appeal it.

The court also seized two garages in Dnipro and three cars (a Toyota Land Cruiser, an Audi A8, and a GAZ) registered to Yulia Tymoshenkoʼs husband Oleksandr.

The court seized property seized during a search of the “Motherland” party office on January 13: $46.3 000, six mobile phones, a system unit, and draft notes.

This became known from the broadcast of Suspilne.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has ruled to seize the property of the leader of the “Motherland” party Yulia Tymoshenko.

The case of Yulia Tymoshenko

On January 13, NABU and SAPO stated that the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada offered to “buy” the votes of MPs from other factions. As it later turned out, this was the head of the “Motherland” faction Yulia Tymoshenko.

Tymoshenko confirmed that searches were conducted at the “Motherland” party office throughout the night of January 13-14. The MP denied all charges. She added that her phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings were taken from her.

On January 14, Yulia Tymoshenko was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — offering a bribe to an official. This is punishable by imprisonment for 5 to 10 years with possible confiscation of property.

NABU and SAPO also released recordings of a wiretap of a conversation allegedly between Tymoshenko and a MP, where she explains in Russian in a whisper how and for what to vote. The investigation also recorded that Tymoshenko discussed the transfer of funds with MPs in the Signal messenger, where she also gave instructions on voting. They concerned not only draft laws, but also personnel decisions of the parliament.

On January 15, SAPO spokeswoman Olha Postoliuk told Babel that the prosecutorʼs office would ask the court for a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of UAH 50 million and certain obligations. In the evening of the same day, Yulia Tymoshenko reported that her accounts had been blocked.

On January 16, the court set Tymoshenko a bail of UAH 33 million.

