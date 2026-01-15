SAPO will request bail and certain obligations for Tymoshenko as a preventive measure

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office will ask the court for a preventive measure for Yulia Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of UAH 50 million and certain obligations.

This was reported to Babel by the SAPO spokeswoman Olha Postoliuk.

According to Postoliuk, prosecutors filed a motion on January 15, and are expecting a court hearing on January 16.

The case of Yulia Tymoshenko

On January 13, NABU and SAPO stated that the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada offered to "buy" the votes of MPs from other factions.

Two sources (one from the Verkhovna Rada, the other close to anti-corruption bodies) confirmed to Babel that this refers to the head of the “Motherland” faction Yulia Tymoshenko.

Tymoshenko confirmed that searches were conducted at the “Motherland” party office throughout the night of January 13-14. The MP denied all charges. She added that her phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings were taken from her.

On January 14, Yulia Tymoshenko was charged under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — offering an improper benefit to an official holding a particularly important position. This is punishable by imprisonment for five to ten years with possible confiscation of property. Tymoshenko denies all charges.

NABU and SAPO also released recordings of a wiretap of a conversation allegedly between Tymoshenko and an MP, where she explains in Russian in a whisper how and for what to vote.

The investigation also recorded that Tymoshenko discussed the transfer of funds with the MP in the Signal messenger. There she also gave instructions on voting. They concerned not only draft laws, but also personnel decisions of the parliament.

