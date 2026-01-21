The US seizes Russian shadow fleet tanker carrying Venezuelan oil

On January 20, the US military detained the tanker Sagitta in the Caribbean Sea for transporting Venezuelan oil.

This was reported by the US Armed Forces Southern Command.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Sagitta is a ship of the Russian shadow fleet. It is under sanctions by Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The US "hunt" for Venezuelan tankers

The US has tightened its blockade of Venezuelan oil exports following the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Earlier, the US military had already detained six ships in international waters, including the Russian-flagged tanker Bella 1 and the unflagged M-Sophia.

There were 17 Ukrainian citizens on board the tanker Bella 1, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna said. Washington said the crews of the detained vessels would be held accountable.

On January 14, it was reported that the US government had filed several civil lawsuits in district courts, mostly in Washington, to seize dozens of tankers linked to Venezuela. The US claims that Venezuela, Russia and Iran are using a shadow fleet to transport sanctioned oil.

Since the beginning of January alone, 15 such tankers have changed their flags to Russian ones. In this way, the shadow fleet vessels hope to avoid prosecution.

