First trial of Venezuelan President Maduro held in New York

The first trial of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores was held in New York.

Reuters correspondents reported on its progress from the courtroom.

The pair pleaded not guilty to four charges, which include narcoterrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of machine guns and other weapons.

Prosecutors allege that Maduro has been involved in drug trafficking since he began serving in Venezuelaʼs National Assembly in 2000. The first charges against him in the United States were filed in 2020.

The defendantʼs lawyer called the arrest a "military kidnapping" and said his client is not currently requesting his release from custody. Cilia Floresʼ lawyer said she suffered serious injuries, including severe bruising to her ribs, and requested X-rays and a medical examination.

The next court hearing was scheduled for March 17.

The US operation in Venezuela

At least seven explosions rocked Caracas, Venezuela, on the night of January 3. Several military installations in the country were targeted on the orders of US President Donald Trump, including the La Carlota and Fuerte Tiuna air bases, the La Guaira seaport, the home of the defense minister, and the El Volcán signal antenna.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency across the country. At least 11 sites are estimated to have been attacked, including the parliament building.

The New York Times, citing a Venezuelan official, writes that at least 40 people have been killed in the US attack on Venezuela. Among the victims are both military and civilians. At the same time, Donald Trump stated that no American military personnel were injured.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were arrested and deported to the United States. They were charged with narcoterrorism, cocaine importation, illegal possession of machine guns and explosives, and conspiracy against the United States.

Trump said that the United States plans to govern Venezuela until it can ensure a "safe, orderly, and prudent transition of power," and is also prepared for a second, more powerful attack on Venezuela, but that there is no need for this at this time.

In addition, according to Trump, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that Caracas is ready to cooperate with Washington "to make Venezuela ʼgreat againʼ". Rodriguez herself said that Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela. Because of this, Trump said that she could pay an even greater price than Maduro if she "doesnʼt do the right thing".

Subsequently, the Supreme Court of Venezuela appointed Rodriguez as the countryʼs interim leader. And on the evening of January 3, Nicolas Maduro was taken to the federal detention center, the Metropolitan Detention Center, in New York.

On Monday, January 5, Venezuelan authorities issued a Saturday decree declaring a state of emergency and ordering police to detain anyone who supports the armed attack by the United States.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.