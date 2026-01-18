Repairs to the backup power line at the Zaporizhzhia NPP began after agreements

Urgent repair work has begun in Ukraine on a backup high-voltage power line connecting the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) to the countryʼs power grid. The work became possible after another ceasefire, brokered by the IAEA.

This was reported by the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

This is the 330 kV “Ferosplavna-1” power transmission line, which is the key backup power source for the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It is it that ensures the stationʼs connection to the Ukrainian power grid in the event of a loss of the main lines.

The repairs are being carried out by a Ukrainian team of power engineers. An IAEA team is also on site, monitoring the progress of the work and the safety situation. According to Grossi, the work is being carried out in difficult conditions, but it is critical for the stable and safe power supply of the plant.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has repeatedly lost external power supply due to hostilities near the plant. In such cases, it switched to backup diesel generators. Repair and restoration of power lines remains one of the agencyʼs key priorities during negotiations on local quiet regimes.

On October 30, 2025, a massive Russian combined strike on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure damaged substations critical to the countryʼs nuclear safety and security. On November 14, ZNPP lost power to one of its two external power transmission lines, the “Dniprovska” line, which is the main power supply to the plant. This line was restored on November 19.

