IAEA: Substations critical to Ukraineʼs nuclear security damaged as a result of massive Russian strike

Russiaʼs massive combined strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Thursday, October 30, damaged substations critical to the countryʼs nuclear safety and security.

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Due to shelling, the Yuzhnoukrainsk (YUAES) and Khmelnytskyi (KhNPP) nuclear power plants lost access to one of the external power supply lines. At the Rivne NPP, the power of two power units was reduced at the request of the power system. The IAEA team at KhNPP was forced to take cover for several hours.

"Threats to nuclear security remain real and persistent. I again call for maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities," said the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Against this backdrop, efforts are underway to restore the damaged 330-kilovolt Ferrosplavna-1 line, which supplies power to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has been operating without external power supply for a month. The restoration of the line is critically important for stabilizing the nuclear safety situation at the plant.

The day before, Russia launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine, launching over 600 drones and 52 missiles. According to the Air Force, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 31 missiles and 592 drones.

