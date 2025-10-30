Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight with over 600 drones and fifty missiles. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of Thursday, October 30, the Russian army massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, launching 653 strike UAVs and 52 missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the Russian Federation has launched:

653 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera” types and drones of other types from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea;

four Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation;

five “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation;

eight “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

two “Iskander-K” cruise missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation;

30 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation;

two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the Black Sea;

one Kh-31P guided aircraft missile (from the Black Sea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense shot down or suppressed 623 air targets:

592 attack UAVs of the “Shahed” and “Gerbera” types (drones of other types);

seven “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

“Iskander-K” cruise missile;

21 X-101 cruise missiles;

two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

Direct hits of 16 missiles and 61 strike UAVs have been recorded at 20 locations, and debris has fallen at 19 locations in various regions of Ukraine. In addition, three enemy missiles have been lost in location.

