Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia NPP is under threat of blackout

On November 14, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost power to one of its two external power transmission lines “Dniprovska”, which is the main power supply for it.

This was reported by “Energoatom”.

They added that due to the fact that ZNPP receives electricity for its own needs from only one line, the provision of external power necessary for the safe operation of the plant is again under threat.

If ZNPP is completely disconnected from the power system, the station could experience its eleventh blackout.

What is known about the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP?

The Russians occupied ZNPP in early March 2022 and have been operating under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been at the station since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP.

In September of this year, Putin stated that the Russian Federation is ready to cooperate with the United States and Ukraine on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. According to him, “if favorable circumstances arise, we have discussed this with our American colleagues, we can even work together at the Zaporizhzhia NPP”.

Back in March of this year, the Russians stated that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is a Russian nuclear facility, and transferring control over it to Ukraine or any other country is impossible.

In April, Reuters published a US peace plan that proposed that Ukraine regain control of ZNPP. The US would operate the plant and supply electricity to Ukraine and Russia. In response, Ukraine and the EU presented their own plan — in which Ukraine would regain control of the plant with the participation of the US, Russia is not mentioned in this issue.

Currently, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to only one external power supply line. Energoatom explained that if the only working line fails, this will mean that the Zaporizhzhia NPP will lose external power supply to the station and will start emergency diesel generators.

However, their resources are limited both in terms of operating time and the availability of diesel fuel. Thus, the start of diesel generators means the beginning of the countdown to the start of nuclear fuel melting.

On October 30, Russiaʼs massive combined strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged substations critical to the countryʼs nuclear safety and security.

