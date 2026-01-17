A local ceasefire has been established near the Zaporizhzhia NPP — a power line is being repaired there

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a local ceasefire near the Zaporizhzhia NPP to repair the damaged “Ferosplavna-1” power transmission line.

This was stated by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

Ferrosplavna-1 is a backup and one of two high-voltage lines that power the station. It went out of service on the night of January 3 due to hostilities.

An IAEA team traveled from Vienna to the front lines to monitor the repair work.

What is known about the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP?

The Russians occupied the Zaporizhzhia NPP in early March 2022 and have been operating under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been stationed at the station since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

In September of this year, Putin stated that Russia is ready to cooperate with the US and Ukraine on the Zaporizhzhia NPP. According to him, “if favorable circumstances arise, [...] we can even work together at the Zaporizhzhia NPP”.

Back in March of this year, the Russians stated that the Zapozhzhia NPP is a Russian nuclear facility, and transferring control over it to Ukraine or any other country is impossible.

Currently, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to only one external power supply line. “Energoatom” explained that if the only working line fails, this will mean that the Zaporizhzhia NPP will lose external power supply to the station and will start emergency diesel generators.

However, their resources are limited both in terms of operating time and the availability of diesel fuel. Thus, the launch of diesel generators means the beginning of the countdown to the melting of nuclear fuel.

On October 30, a massive Russian combined strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged substations critical to the country’s nuclear safety and security. On November 14, ZNPP lost power to one of its two external power transmission lines, the “Dniprovska” line, which is the main power supply to the plant. This line was restored on November 19.

On December 28, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a local ceasefire near the Zaporizhzhia NPP to repair damaged power lines.

