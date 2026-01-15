France and Germany sent their military to Greenland

French and German military personnel traveled to Greenland to participate in exercises organized by Denmark together with other European partners.

This was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron and the Bundeswehr.

The dispatch of German troops became known on January 14. A reconnaissance group of 13 people will be deployed in the capital, Nuuk, and they will be there from January 15 to 17.

The first French troops have also already set off.

On January 14, Denmark reported that it was deploying additional troops and equipment to Greenland "in connection with training activities".

During the exercises, they plan to protect objects important to society, assist the Greenland authorities, in particular the police, receive allied troops, deploy combat aircraft in and near Greenland, and carry out Navy tasks.

What is happening to Greenland?

In December 2024, the US President Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for US national security. He had said he was interested in purchasing the island during his first term in office. He has since reiterated his desire to acquire the island.

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on the US president to "stop the threats". Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to more prominently feature the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Polls show that almost 85% of Greenlanders are against its secession from the Kingdom of Denmark and joining the United States.

In March 2025, parliamentary elections were held in Greenland, and the center-right Demokraatit party won — it supports the islandʼs independence.

In November, the Danish Foreign Ministry reported that it had launched a “night watch” to monitor Donald Trump’s statements and actions while Copenhagen slept.

Reuters, citing sources, reported on January 8 that the Trump administration is discussing the possibility of paying Greenlanders between $10 000 and $100 000 to join the United States.

