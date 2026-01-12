NYT: Russian air defense systems in Venezuela were not connected to radars, and some components remained in warehouses

Advanced Russian air defense systems in service with Venezuela failed to connect to radar when American helicopters entered the airspace to capture President Nicolas Maduro.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources among current and former American officials.

The Russian S-300 and Buk-M2 air defense systems were intended to be a powerful symbol of the close ties between Venezuela and Russia. Venezuela solemnly announced its purchase of them from Russia in 2009, amid tensions with Washington. The then-President Hugo Chavez proclaimed the weapons a deterrent against American aggression.

But Venezuela failed to maintain and operate them. In addition, an analysis of photos, videos, and satellite imagery by The New York Times showed that some air defense components were still in storage, not operational, at the time of the attack. Overall, the evidence suggests that, despite months of warning, Venezuela was not prepared for a US invasion.

Two former US officials have said that Russia may have quietly allowed military equipment it sold to Venezuela to deteriorate to avoid a larger conflict with Washington. If the Venezuelan military were to shoot down a US plane, the retaliation for Russia could be significant.

Fiona Gill previously said that during Donald Trumpʼs first presidential term, Moscow made it clear to Washington that it was ready to provide unlimited influence in Venezuela in exchange for freedom of action in Ukraine.

Venezuela’s man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems have also been unable to significantly protect the country’s airspace from US aircraft. In October, Maduro boasted about Venezuela’s arsenal of Russian “Igla” MANPADS. Venezuela’s massive acquisition of Russian MANPADS in 2017 has long worried US officials.

However, several videos showed the moment during the operation when the military launched a missile from an anti-aircraft missile system and came under heavy return fire from American aircraft. Two American officials familiar with the operation suggested that the heavy-handed response by the American military may have prevented other Venezuelan soldiers from firing their MANPADS.

The US operation in Venezuela

At least seven explosions rocked Caracas, Venezuela, on the night of January 3. Several military installations in the country were targeted on the orders of US President Donald Trump, including the La Carlota and Fuerte Tiuna air bases, the La Guaira seaport, the home of the defense minister, and the El Volcán signal antenna.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency across the country. At least 11 sites are estimated to have been attacked, including the parliament building.

Subsequently, Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were arrested and deported from the country to the United States. They were charged with narcoterrorism, cocaine importation, illegal possession of machine guns and explosives, and conspiracy against the United States.

The Supreme Court of Venezuela appointed Delcy Rodriguez as the interim head of state. And on the evening of January 3, Nicolas Maduro was taken to the federal detention center, the Metropolitan Detention Center, in New York.

On January 5, the first trial of Maduro and his wife took place in New York.

On January 7, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said that 100 people had been killed in the US operation on January 3. Venezuelan officials said that a large part of Maduroʼs security service had been "killed in cold blood", and Cuba said that 32 of its military and intelligence officers had been killed in Venezuela.

On January 10, Donald Trump said that the United States is ready to sell Venezuelan oil to Russia, China and other countries. According to him, buyers will be able to receive oil in any volume.

