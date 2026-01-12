Britain will create a long-range “Nightfall” missile with a range of over 500 kilometers for Ukraine

The United Kingdom has begun development of a new long-range “Nightfall” missile with a range of 500 kilometers, which is planned to be transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported on the British government website.

This is a ground-based missile with a warhead weighing up to 200 kg. It will have high accuracy, resistance to electronic warfare (EW) equipment, and can be launched in series from different platforms and quickly retreat from positions.

The British Ministry of Defense emphasizes that “Nightfall” is being developed with minimal export controls. This means that the missile is almost independent of foreign components, so London will be able to make a decision on its transfer to Ukraine more quickly.

The estimated cost of one missile is up to €922 000, and production could reach up to 10 units per month. The project plans to conclude three contracts, and the first missiles should appear for testing within a year.

London adds that although “Nightfall” is being created to support Ukraine, in the future this project will also become the basis for British long-range systems.

At the end of October, the United Kingdom reported that it had sent more than 85 000 military drones to Ukraine in the first six months of 2025. This includes tens of thousands of FPV drones and about $800 million in investment.

Britain said on Saturday, January 10, that it was allocating €230 million to prepare its troops for possible deployment in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire by Russia. The funds will be used to modernize equipment, communications systems, drone protection and other equipment.

